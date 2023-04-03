Video Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan's Underwater Sequence Leaked, Later Removed

Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return to the silver screen with Pathaan and the film’s cast and crew are still basking in its success. It has increased fans’ anticipation for SRK’s next film Jawan, which will, like Pathaan, also feature exhilarating action sequences.

Now, leaked footage from the sets of Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, is going viral all over the internet. A fan account called The Unknown SRKian shared it on Twitter and wrote, “The Team Jawan is shooting an UNDERWATER SEQUENCE. The sequence is choreographed by Sunil Rodrigues(ROD). Have attached some pics and video from today’s shoot." Action director Sunil Rodrigues was also a part of Pathaan.

The leaked footage from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has now been removed due to copyright issues. As per reports, it showed a glimpse of equipment floating in a swimming pool. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor any other actor could be seen in the footage. According to a user in the comments section, the short clip was from recent shoot days and one of the crew members shared it on social media. Take a look at the tweet here:

Along with SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also star in the film. According to reports, Sanya Malhotra and comedian Sunil Grover are also involved in the project. There were rumours that Deepika Padukone, King Khan’s Pathaan co-star, might also make an appearance in the film. But an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be released by the makers.

There have also been rumours that the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will be delayed, but there has been no official confirmation. As of now, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 2.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand. Along with King Khan, Pathaan featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also had an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Pathaan has broken a lot of box-office records and is inching closer towards becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

