Video Of Singer Priyanka Barve Meeting Her Toddler After 40 Days Will Melt Your Heart

Artists often have to travel long distances for their work commitments. Be it a work collaboration in another state or country, they create a balance between their personal and professional lives. One such singer from Marathi cinema stayed away from her little son for more than 40 days. Playback singer Priyanka Barve was busy with her concert tour. She missed her son and family while doing programs on the one hand. But finally, when she returned to India, the emotional reunion of this mother-son duo has been hogging headlines.

Priyanka went to the US to audition for the play Mughal-e-Azam. She went on a US tour for 42-40 days, leaving her little son at home. Priyanka’s son Yuvan is young and the brave boy got used to being without his mother for a few days. But after 42 days, as soon as his mother appeared before him, Yuvan ran and hugged her tightly.

Singer Priyanka Barve has shared the video on social media. Which started with her family receiving her at the Mumbai International Airport. Further, the video shows 20-year-old Priyanka picking her song and hugging him. Priyanka got emotional saying that she can’t believe it. This video is currently going viral on social media.

“Back in India after 42 days of Mughal-e-Azam’s fabulous show. This is how my US tour went so well. I’m so proud of my son. He’s been motivating me all this time. It’s all possible because of my family. I am so glad it happened. None of this would have been possible without them," the caption read.