Video Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha At Maaveeran Screening In Chennai Goes Viral

The action-packed film Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was released worldwide on Friday. The film has been directed by the National Award-winning Madonne Ashwin of Mandela. Maaveeran is a fantasy drama that has already created a lot of excitement. Sivakarthikeyan, accompanied by his family, attended the film’s first show. It was also attended by enthusiastic fans. The latest buzz is Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, was spotted at a cinema hall in Chennai.

Thalapathy Vijay’s wife’s presence at the screening has definitely heightened the excitement among fans. Sangeetha usually keeps a low profile and rarely makes public appearances. Her presence at the Maaveeran screening has sparked speculation about her interest in the film and her admiration for Sivakarthikeyan’s work. Fans of both actors have enthusiastically taken to social media to share their excitement, posting pictures and videos.