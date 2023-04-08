Viduthalai Part 1 A 'Masterpiece', Vetrimaaran 'Pride Of Tamil Cinema': Rajinikanth

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran has received accolades for his recently released hard-hitting drama about police brutality titled Viduthalai Part 1. Cine buffs appreciated the filmmaker for directing a movie, which describes in detail the abuse of power. The recent one to praise this film is none other than superstar Rajinikanth. Thalaiva, as he is popularly called, even invited the cast and crew of Viduthalai to his home. He also appreciated Viduthalai by tweeting a note in Tamil. Loosely translated into English, the note reads that Viduthalai is a story that has never been seen before in Tamil cinema.

Calling the film a masterpiece, he also appreciated Soori’s acting who played the character of honest police constable Kumaresan. Rajinikanth complimented the music maestro Ilaiyaraaja as well and called him the king of music any day. He also tweeted that Vetrimaaran is the pride of Tamil cinema and conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to producers as well. Rajinikanth ended the note by tweeting that he is eagerly waiting for the second part of Viduthalai.

Social media users have appreciated Rajinikanth for boosting the confidence of Vetrimaaran and the other crew members associated with the first part of Viduthalai. A user also tweeted one of the pictures from the meeting where Rajinikanth is shaking hands with Vetrimaaran.

Another user tweeted a picture of Rajinikanth’s meeting with Vetrimaaran and tweeted that Thalaiva is a man with a golden heart and never fails to appreciate.

After these praises from none other than the most respected celebrity in the entertainment industry, cine buffs are more excited than ever for Viduthalai Part 2. According to a report published in India Today, there are only 20 days left for Viduthalai part 2’s shooting to get wrapped up.

As stated in the reports, Vetrimaaran will complete the shooting and post-production of the film soon. After completing this, he will proceed to work on Suriya’s big-budget film, Vaadivaasal. The filmmaker reportedly wants to release the second part of Viduthalai by July.

