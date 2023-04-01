Viduthalai Part 1 Review: Fans Thank Vetrimaaran For The ‘Super Intense’ Experience

Vetrimaaran’s directorial Viduthalai Part 1 was released in the theatres on Friday, March 30. The film opened to a decent number of screens worldwide. At some of the theatres, the first show started at 8 am. Going by the early response, it is safe to say that Vetrimaaran has once again proved why he is regarded as a master filmmaker.

Fans and film critics have shared their love and admiration for Vetrimaaran on Twitter. Be it the storyline or the songs, Viduthalai Part 1 has ticked all the boxes.

Film critic Ashok Surya has praised Viduthalai Part 1 on Twitter. He wrote, “Viduthalai first half done. Looks slow, gripping and engaging. We’ll set. Soori Annan has done exceptionally well with Gautham Menon sir and other support casts. Main plus Ilaiya Raaja sir’s background score. Award material. Waiting for Vijay Sethupati sir interview and second half."

Advertisement

A fan wrote, “#ViduthalaiPart1 #Viduthalai as good as it can get… as intense as it can be shot….yet another solid film from the master filmmaker #VetriMaaran hats off."

Another added, “#ViduthalaiPart1 first half is a very good emotional workout."

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person wrote, “#ViduthalaiPart1 - Opening long sequence is a breathtaking experience. More than drama it’s character establishing.

Advertisement

Here are some more reactions:

Vetrimaaran

Actor Soori has stunned the audience with his role as a young cop in Viduthalai Part 1. Vijay Sethupathi’s character roared and how. The film also starred Bhavani Sre and Gautham Menon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here