Viduthalai Part 1’s Telugu Version Out On This OTT

Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is known for award-winning films like Asuran and Visaranai, recently came up with Viduthalai Part 1. The movie starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles was released on March 31 and received critical acclaim as well as box office success, ending its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of Rs 550 crore. After being made available for streaming in the Tamil language last month, the film’s Telugu version is now also streaming on an OTT platform.

Zee5 has acquired the streaming rights to the movie, and on May 26, the Telugu version, titled Vududala Part 1, starts streaming on ZEE5, alongside the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. This gripping police drama by Vetrimaaran received an overwhelmingly positive response upon its OTT release, with viewers appreciating the director’s vision and storytelling.

Set in Muthuvel, the film delves into the life of Kumaresan (played by Soori), a newly recruited member of a police camp situated in a village surrounded by dense forests near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. As Kumaresan acquaints himself with the workings of the police department, he also becomes entwined in the Makkal Padai movement led by Perumal, also known as Vaathiyaar (portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi), who is being pursued by the police. The film’s climax revolves around whether the police successfully apprehend Perumal or if he manages to evade capture. The answers to these intriguing questions unfold in the latter part of the story.

Soori’s portrayal as the main protagonist received a lot of critical appreciation while Vijay Sethupathi, also known as Makkal Selvan, made a powerful extended cameo appearance as Vaathiyaar/Master, leaving the audience in awe with his outstanding acting skills. Bhavani Sre, in the role of the female lead, added depth to this action-packed police drama, while Chetan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Tamizh, and other talented actors played pivotal roles. The film’s music was composed by the renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, adding a captivating element to the overall cinematic experience. The movie was initially supposed to be released as one single film but was later split into two parts.