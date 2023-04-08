Vidya Balan Has Awkward Moment As Her Dress Gets Stuck In Car; Watch

On Friday, Vidya Balan was spotted attending an award function in Mumbai with other Bollywood bigwigs. The actress chose a stunning ensemble for the event. As soon as she arrived at the venue, she faced an awkward moment. The video now doing rounds on the internet shows how Vidya Balan arrived at the venue and a portion of her dress got stuck inside the door of her car.

Fortunately, her team was there to assist her, and they quickly opened the car door and fixed the dress. Watch the video below:

For Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023 on Friday night, Vidya Balan donned a long flowy gown which consisted of a plunging neckline, sleeves, floral embroidery work on the top half of the outfit and pleats near the waistline. She accessorised the look with dainty earrings and a ring. For the glam, she opted for a sleek bun hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, golden highlighter and light colour lipstick. Besides her, the event was graced by several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Babil, Ananya Panday, Kiara Avani and many more.

Earlier, Vidya Balan found herself in an uncomfortable situation when a man pulled her saree's pallu as they attended Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s cocktail party. In the video, Vidya was entering the party venue while a man was exiting from the same door. While the man appeared to be greeting Siddharth, Vidya's pallu got caught in his hand. However, Vidya managed to quickly recover the pallu. She smiled sweetly and posed for pictures afterwards.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan is set to appear in an upcoming project directed by advertising specialist Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The movie, which is titled as Lovers, will also feature Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in significant roles.

She will also be seen in Anu Menon’s directorial film Neeyat alongside Rahul Bose and Ram Kapoor in crucial roles. The project's storyline will centre on detective Mira Rao, who is faced with the challenge of unravelling the sinister motives behind a series of deaths that occur during exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor's birthday getaway. The situation becomes complicated because the suspects in the case are Kapoor's close friends and family.

