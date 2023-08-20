Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Vidya Balan Opens Up About Dealing With Imposter Syndrome Because Of Her Weight; ‘Slowly Accepting Myself’

Vidya Balan Opens Up About Dealing With Imposter Syndrome Because Of Her Weight; ‘Slowly Accepting Myself’

Vidya Balan recently opened up on battling imposter syndrome.
Vidya Balan recently opened up on battling imposter syndrome.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 08:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Vidya Balan recently opened up on the importance of body positivity. She was last seen in Neeyat.

Apart from being a stellar actress and performer, Vidya Balan is also a strong advocate of body positivity. The actress has time and again opened up about the same and recently revealed there’s actually a ‘lot of pressure’ in maintaining a certain body type. The actress also opened up on her battle with imposter syndrome.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress shared how she was called ‘sexy’ after doing The Dirty Picture, as people preferred the character more than her. “It happened over time. I was called sexy after I did The Dirty Picture. And the huge commercial success got me so much love. It even got me a National Award. I was being called the female hero and all that. Basically, I was not being Vidya. I was Silk. I was playing a character, and I was okay with it. I am far more comfortable being a character than being myself in public." Vidya shared.

She further added, “When I am promoting the film, I have fun because I am promoting a character. The moment you make it about me, it makes me a little uncomfortable. So I had just done it without thinking. That translated to me being sexy. And I hadn’t been called sexy until then. Suddenly, there was a new me. I had also met Siddharth at that time. He made me feel great. I started accepting my body because of a combination of factors."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • On a closing note, she shared that she is ‘slowly accepting’ herself the way she is. “But the journey had its ups and downs. What happens is that when acceptance comes and you are new to it, you get scared that you will be found out. It’s a kind of imposter syndrome. I’ve gotten over that, and I’m slowly accepting myself the way I am."

    On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen playing the role of a detective in the film Neeyat. The film also marked her return to the big screen after 4 years.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

    first published: August 20, 2023, 08:48 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 08:48 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App