Vidya Balan Opens Up About Dealing With Imposter Syndrome Because Of Her Weight; ‘Slowly Accepting Myself’

Apart from being a stellar actress and performer, Vidya Balan is also a strong advocate of body positivity. The actress has time and again opened up about the same and recently revealed there’s actually a ‘lot of pressure’ in maintaining a certain body type. The actress also opened up on her battle with imposter syndrome.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress shared how she was called ‘sexy’ after doing The Dirty Picture, as people preferred the character more than her. “It happened over time. I was called sexy after I did The Dirty Picture. And the huge commercial success got me so much love. It even got me a National Award. I was being called the female hero and all that. Basically, I was not being Vidya. I was Silk. I was playing a character, and I was okay with it. I am far more comfortable being a character than being myself in public." Vidya shared.

She further added, “When I am promoting the film, I have fun because I am promoting a character. The moment you make it about me, it makes me a little uncomfortable. So I had just done it without thinking. That translated to me being sexy. And I hadn’t been called sexy until then. Suddenly, there was a new me. I had also met Siddharth at that time. He made me feel great. I started accepting my body because of a combination of factors."