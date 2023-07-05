Vidya Balan Opens Up About Her Love Story With Siddharth Roy Kapur: It Was Lust At First Sight

Vidya Balan is not very open when it comes to her personal life. She likes to keep it away from public glare. Well, the Neeyat actress recently opened up about her marriage and shared how she met her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. She also revealed that director Karan Johar played cupid in her love life.

As reported by the Indian Express, the actress shared that when she met Siddharth Roy Kapur, whom she described as the most good-looking man she has met, she said that it was ‘lust at first sight’. But over time, she began admiring how secure he was as a person, ‘more secure than most men’ she had met. “Siddharth is very private, but also very authentic’, and revealed that it was Siddharth who ‘made the first move’. But she admitted that she wasn’t quite like that in the early days of their marriage. “I was also playing to the gallery when I said things about him, I wanted to sensationalise things…" she was quoted saying at Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast. Vidya and Siddharth got married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony.