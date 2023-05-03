Vidya Balan Refers To Shahid Kapoor As Her 'Past' In Viral Video; Fans Say 'She Is Absolutely...'

Vidya Balan’s sharp wit was on full display at the IIFA awards in Singapore back in 2012. In a video that is going viral again, she can be seen accepting her award for The Dirty Picture. She gestured towards the hosts Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar and said, “Shahid and Farhan, you better be good to everyone. My past and my future." As both the actors looked stumped, she quickly added, “My past and future co-stars!"

Fans, of course, were quick to jog their memory. Shahid, her past co-star with whom she starred in Kismat Konnection in 2008, was also rumorued to be her former beau. As for Farhan, Vidya was to share screen space with him in Shaadi Ke Side Effects, the sequel to Pyaar Ke Side Effects. During the filming of Kismat Konnection, there were rumours that the Shahid and Vidya were more than just friends. Despite not addressing the rumours publicly, Vidya had made a fleeting mention of it during Koffee With Karan Season 3 when she appeared with Rani Mukerji to promote No One Killed Jessica. When asked about the rumours surrounding her and Shahid Kapoor’s relationship, the sassy actress refused to hold back and said, “No, no. I am not saying that there was no smoke and there wasn’t fire. I am saying I am not telling you who was stoking that fire." She added, “You know, it’s been two years since the link-up. I am fed up of the name Shahid Kapoor. I want to be linked with other men." Praising Vidya’s wit, one user wrote, “And they say woman can’t be funny", while another wrote, “Vidya is everything! We are so gifted to see her work!"

Advertisement

Years later, Shahid and Vidya have both found marital bliss in their respective lives. Vidya Balan tied the knot with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012 in a quiet traditional wedding ceremony. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple was blessed with two beautiful children - daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here