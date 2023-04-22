Vidyut Jammwal Drops Clues For Fans To Attend Spy Thriller IB 71's 'Secret' Trailer Launch

Vidyut Jammwal for his maiden production, has been taking fans on a digital adventure with IB71’s Secret Trailer Launch and daring them to find the hidden invite for the launch. Jammwal plays the role of a smart Indian Intelligence Bureau Officer in the film. Last week, the actor revealed the first look of the film, scheduled to hit theatres on May 12. The espionage thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy, known for the 2017 National Award-winning war film Ghazi.

Fans have gone into an overdrive searching for the invite and trying to decipher the clues that lead to the invite in their phones following the clues that Vidyut is leaving behind, keeping them on their toes and urging them to keep looking, as part of a unique marketing strategy.

Vidyut has not only given his fans a sneak peek into the world of IB 71, but is also giving them a great experience. Talking about it, he says, “IB71 is not just a movie, it’s a thrilling experience, and I wanted my fans to be a part of this. The trailer launch invite was my way of bringing them closer to the world of IB71. The response has been incredible, all thanks to my amazing fans. I can’t wait for them to find the invite and witness the trailer and feel the adrenaline rush."

Speaking of working on the film, Reddy had earlier said, “I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB 71."

IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

