Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Break Up 2 Years After Their Engagement: Reports

If the latest reports are to be believed, actor Vidyut Jammwal and designer Nandita Mahtani have parted ways two years after their engagement. The couple were expected to tie the knot soon. According to a source quoted by IANS, they were spotted at Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities recently but they apparently kept a distance from each other. The publication’s source stated that social distancing is believed to be one of the reasons for their distance but also added that they respect each other and are good friends who are always ready to help each other.

It was said that Vidyut and Nandita will be tying the knot in London.

When the news of Vidyut and Nandita hit the streets last year, their fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The couple took to social media to declare their feelings for each other. Soon after this, Vidyut made an official announcement of their engagement by posting two pictures with Nandita. While in one picture, the couple was holding each other’s hands, in the other picture, the duo could be seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal admiring the monument.

Last year, during a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor expressed his happiness regarding the new phase of life. He said, “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it."

