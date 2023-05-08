Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Movies » Vidyut Jammwal Visits Golden Temple, Wagah Border Ahead Of IB 71 Release; Watch Video

    Vidyut Jammwal Visits Golden Temple, Wagah Border Ahead Of IB 71 Release; Watch Video

    Vidyut Jammwal, in his maiden production, plays the role of a smart Indian Intelligence Bureau Officer in the film.

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:57 IST

    Mumbai, India

    The film is directed by National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy.
    The film is directed by National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy.

    Vidyut Jammwal, in his maiden production, plays the role of a smart Indian Intelligence Bureau Officer in the film. The espionage thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy, known for the 2017 National Award-winning war film Ghazi.

    Ahead of the release, the actor sought blessings at the Golden Temple and performed seva by washing dishes dressed in all-white attire. Vidyut, who is currently promoting the film, also visited the Wagah Border to pay his respects to the soldiers. ‘IB 71’, which is produced and headlined by Vidyut Jammwal and directed by National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, is based on the true story of the Ganga hijack of 1971, which played a pivotal role in India’s strategic victory over Pakistan.

    Vidyut took to his Instagram to share the video and captioned it, “Waheguruji #BlessingsForIB71"

    Advertisement

    Speaking of working on the film, Reddy had earlier said, “I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB 71." Speaking of Vidyut’s look in the film, the filmmaker added, “It was a sincere coordination between the production designer, art department, costume designer, and DOP. It was a 7-month phase of trial and error method."

    IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment. Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in the film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha.

    RELATED NEWS

    Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

    Follow us on

    first published: May 08, 2023, 19:57 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 19:57 IST
    Read More