Vignesh-Nayanthara’s Sunkissed Photo Is All Things Love

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the adorable celebrity couples in the South film industry. Their pictures on social media are always loved by fans. Vignesh never misses a moment to shower love on his wife. Two days ago, he posted a beautiful picture with Nayanthara, dedicating the song Rathamaarey from Rajinikanth’s film Jailer. In the photo, both of them can be seen looking into each other’s eyes with love. It seems to have been captured in the evening. A bird flying can be seen flying in the sunkissed backdrop, adding more beauty to their photo. In the caption, he added lyrics from Rathamaarey, which can be loosely translated to: “The house where love alone is thrown away! And of course, it is beautiful. Miracle, wonderful, that itself." Nayanthara is seen wearing a white ethnic salwar suit, and she is looking beautiful while twinning with Vignesh, who is wearing a white T-shirt.

The song that Vignesh added to his profile is very special to him, as the lyrics are dedicated to his sons Ulag and Uyir. It is also the very first song that he has written for Rajinikanth. Last week, Vignesh wrote, “First song written for Thalaivar superstar Rajinikanth, and also my first song written for my babies Uyir and Ulag and my family. Such moments are what we live for, thanking God and the universe for this. As always, a big hug and love to my dear friends. This song is about a father-son relationship."