Vignesh Raja Reveals Most Important Advice Gautham Menon Gave Him After Watching Por Thozhil | Exclusive

Tamil director Vignesh Raja has impressed all with his film, Por Thozhil. Having released in theatres in June, the film recently released on SonyLiv, and audiences are praising it on multiple social media platforms. The film stars R. Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan in the lead. While the psychological thriller had audiences hooked, Vignesh told News18 exclusively that director Gautham Menon also liked the film.

Vignesh had previously revealed that Gautham Menon’s hit crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006) introduced him to the serial killer genre. Speaking with us, the filmmaker revealed that not only did Gautham reach out to him via a phone call to praise the film but also shared his feedback when they met thereafter.

“I had a call from Gautam sir himself and then met him after the release. We’ve had multiple conversations post-release. He said he overall liked it and he liked the control over the craft. He advised me that move forward to not get swayed by external names and numbers and just focus on telling the story," Vignesh told us.

Advertisement

Given that Gautham has also been exploring his acting side, we asked Vignesh if we could see the director-actor in one of his upcoming movies. The filmmaker confessed, “I would love to, if an opportunity comes up, if I’m able to write a character where (he could be cast), I would definitely jump on to it."

Speaking of the feedback from the audience, Vignesh said that while he has embraced the positive responses, he is yet to come to terms with the success from within. “Yes, (the success) has hit me but not from within. I can see what the response has been, I can see from the calls that I have been getting. From within, to me, we set out to make a film and once the film was done and I got a chance to watch the film during the mixing theatre one final time before we released it, to me, at that time, I had my verdict on the film. To me, that was the most gratifying moment, and a little bit disappointed also because I know where I faltered and the shortcomings and all of that," he said.

Advertisement

“To me, my assessment of the film, that’s my point of reference in terms of how the film has turned out but again, in terms of the response, the film has received, it’s extremely gratifying and we’ve all been pleasantly surprised that the audience has lapped it up and the film has gone on to do the numbers that it has done so far," he added.