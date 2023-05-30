Vignesh Shivan Joins Sakshi Dhoni, R Jadeja's Wife Rivaba To Celebrate CSK's IPL Win, Nayanthara MIA

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who recently graced the Cannes International Film Festival, took a quick flight from Paris to Ahmedabad to witness the exhilarating IPL final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. After CSK’s historic win, Vignesh shared a bunch of happy moments with Sakshi Dhoni, Rivaba Jadeja and others on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “CSK for life (sic)." In one of his pictures, Vignesh Shivan captured a selfie with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, who donned one of her brightest smiles, while showing a victory sign to the camera. Vignesh also clicked a selfie with Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba. They all watched the match together.

Vignesh Shivan shared a video from his seat amidst cricketers and their wives during the climax moments of the match.He captioned the video, “In the various moments of life I shall cherish forever! This has a special place! #CSK winnnnnnnnnnn what else do we need ! The longest finals played ever! Waited for a couple of days and witnessed one of the greatest games ever played."

Sharing another selfie, with the fireworks in the backdrop, he wrote, “Happiness is this what a day! Omg. CSK jus ruled it again!". Amid all the fun, Vignesh’s wife Nayanthara missed all the madness as she couldn’t make it.

Yesterday, Ravindra Jadeja etched his name in the history of IPL with a remarkable win against the Gujarat Titans. In the last over, with two balls remaining, the cricketer took the team to victory as he reached the target.

Earlier this month, Vignesh also shared pictures from his Cannes tour. He attended the festival almost after four years.

Meanwhile on the work front, Vignesh’s next directorial venture is alongside actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan. The upcoming project, is touted to be a romantic comedy titled LIC, which has created quite a buzz. In addition to his, Vignesh also has a couple of productions in the pipeline that he will be overseeing. His most recent production venture was the Tamil horror-thriller Connect, which starred his wife Nayanthara in the lead role.

Nayanthara on the other hand, has Jawan in her pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.