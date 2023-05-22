Vignesh Shivan Meets Spider-Man Actor Tobey Maguire at Cannes 2023, Fans Tease 'Now You Are Legend'

Popular Tamil director Vignesh Shivan revealed he met Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire at the Cannes Film Festival. The director, who has delivered hits such as Naanum Rowdydhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, took to Instagram to reveal that he met with the international actor at the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and took a selfie with him.

In the picture, both the handsome men were seen wearing suits and posing for the selfie. Sharing the photo, Vignesh said, “With Your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan 😍❤️❤️😊 at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon @festivaldecannes @mdf_cannes #cannes."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many lauded him for living every 90s’ kid’s dream — meeting Tobey. “Every 90’s kids dream😍😍😍 To have a selfie with our childhood heroes," a fan wrote. “Wait whhhhaaaatttt😱" a shocked fan reacted.

However, many teasingly praised him for building up the courage to take a picture with Tobey especially since it is known that the Spider-Man star doesn’t pose for the paparazzi. “U r a legend bcuz u took a selfie with the Tobey 😂" a fan teased. “The whole american Paparazzi is terrified of my man and you took a pic with him? 😂 Anyway this has to be your once in your lifetime dream happening," another comment read. “Now you are legend bro😂🔥 U managed to take a selfie with him," a third user wrote.

Vignesh confirmed last week that he has landed in Cannes and is attending the film festival as a representative of his production house, Rowdy Pictures. He has been sharing glimpses of his visit on Instagram as well. The director revealed that he attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the most anticipated films of the festival this year. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, received a thunderous nine-minute standing ovation.