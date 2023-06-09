Vignesh Shivan Wishes Nayanthara on 1st Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Note, Slams Trolls

It has been a year since Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot. The couple hosted an intimate wedding in Chennai which was attended by many stars, including Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. A few months later, the couple welcomed twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. With a year gone by already, Vignesh took to Instagram and penned a moving note for Nayanthara to wish her on their special day. He added a warning for the trolls in the note as well.

In the post, Vignesh shared unseen photos of Nayanthara craddling the couple’s sons and posing for the camera. In the note, Vignesh reflected on the year gone by. “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy 1 year filled with a lotta moments ! Lotta Ups and downs Unexpected setbacks ! Testing times ! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested !" he said.

“Holding everything together , together with my - My Uyirs & Ulagams 😌😍 The strength given by the family makes all the difference ! blessed with the best of people 😍😌😊 striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me 😇❤️," he added.

Addressing the trolls, Vigesh wrote, “Ps : Negative comment addicts kindly excuse 🙏🙏😇😇 may be u should try to ignore positivity."