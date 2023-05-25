Vijay Antony Celebrates Success Of Pichaikkaran 2 With Beggars

Tamil film Pichaikkaran 2 was released in cinema halls on May 19 and opened with mixed to poor reviews. According to reports, the movie has generated a favourable response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite the tepid response, Pichaikkaran 2 has seen a brilliant box office collection.

Delighted with the success of the film at the box office, Vijay Antony distributed blankets and slippers to beggars in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He also gave them plastic fans and took selfies with them. Followers also gathered in large numbers to click a photograph with their favourite actor.

Youtube channel Andhra Life TV has shared a clip of Vijay arriving in his car and distributing the items to beggars.

The first version of the movie, Pichaikkaran (2016), directed by Sasi, revolved around a rich man who lives as a beggar. He does this because, according to a sage, this will help him save his mother who has gone into a coma. Pichaikkaran 2, directed by Vijay himself, narrates the story of a beggar, who has to live as a rich man. A sage has said that this will help him find his sister who was trafficked as a child. Kavya Thapar, YG Mahendran, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu and others acted in this film.

Vijay is now looking forward to his upcoming film Raththam directed by CS Amudhan. Saregama Tamil unveiled the teaser of this movie some time back, which showed Vijay’s character living a simple life with family. However, his life takes a drastic change with the change in circumstances.

“We have to struggle to even lead an ordinary life but that struggle has the power to change the history of the entire world", this voiceover plays in the background. Followers loved the teaser and commented that they are eagerly waiting for this film. Raththam is expected to release this year. Actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Ramya Nambeesan also acted in this movie. Take a look at the teaser:

Vijay last essayed the lead role in the film Tamilarasan directed by Babu Yogeswaran, which became successful at the box office. This film revolved around an honest police officer Tamilarasan (Vijay) who gets into a conflict with superior Rana Pratap Singh (Sonu Sood). Their enmity worsens when Tamilarasan refuses to obey Rana’s order in a critical situation.