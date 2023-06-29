Vijay Antony Starrer Kolai To Be Released On This Date, See Details

Balaji Kumar’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Kolai, is all set to captivate audiences as it hits the big screens on July 21. This intriguing murder mystery is creating quite a buzz as it gears up to release in both Telugu and Hindi languages. With talented actors Vijay Antony and Ritika Singh in the lead roles, Kolai promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience.

Backed by Inifiniti & Lotus Productions, the film delves into a true event that unfolded in the bustling streets of New York City back in 1923. Drawing parallels to the critically acclaimed Hollywood crime thriller Knives Out, Kolai presents a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Alongside Vijay Antony and Ritika Singh, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Raadhika Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Arjun Chidambaram, and more, adding depth and intrigue to the story.

One of the key highlights of Kolai is Vijay Antony’s transformation as he dons a salt-and-pepper look, bringing a mature and intense presence to the screen. Ritika Singh, known for her powerful performances, portrays the role of a police officer, adding another layer of excitement to the narrative.

Under the direction of Balaji Kumar, who himself has penned the screenplay, Kolai promises a captivating storytelling experience. The film is backed by a talented crew, including renowned music composer Girishh and Gopalakrishnan, who have created a soul-stirring soundtrack. The cinematography, skillfully handled by Sivakumar Vijayan, captures the essence of the story, immersing viewers into the intriguing world of Kolai.

With the release date approaching, Vijay Antony recently unveiled a poster of the crime thriller, revealing the much-awaited July 21 release. Fans eagerly expressed their excitement in the comment section, showering Vijay Antony with congratulatory messages and expressing their anticipation for the film. The buzz around Kolai continues to grow, building up the excitement for its theatrical debut.

Kolai’s trailer, released last year, offered a tantalizing glimpse into Vijay Antony’s captivating performance and gripping storyline. Garnering over 5 million views, the trailer has further amplified the anticipation among viewers, leaving them eager to witness the full story unfold on the silver screen.