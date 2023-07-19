Vijay Antony-starrer Kolai's Final Trailer Released; Have You Watched It Yet?

Vijay Antony’s much-anticipated murder mystery movie Kolai is set to release in theatres on July 21. The movie, which has been creating quite a buzz, is said to be inspired by a real-life incident which took place in New York in 1923. The Vidiyum Munn fame director Balaji Kumar is directing this film, which stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ritika Singh and Vijay Antony in the lead roles. The makers released the first trailer of the movie in August last year, which has garnered millions of views till today. Now, as the release date of the movie is nearing, the film’s team has released its final trailer. Backed by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures, Kolai is also said to be drawing parallels with the Hollywood acclaimed movie Knives Out. The final trailer of the movie, which was released yesterday, on July 18, showcased different characters who may or may not be associated with the murder. This new video delved deeper into the mayhem, which is created after the crime and the confusion that follows.

The film has Vijay Antony, who is sporting a salt-and-pepper look. He is playing a private detective, who is searching for clues to the murder of a celebrity named Liela. The role of the celebrity/model is played by Meenakshi Chaudhary. The investigation is helmed by actor Vijay Antony with the assistance of a female cop named Sandhya, who is played by Saala Khadoos fame movie actress Ritika Singh.