Vijay Antony's Hatya Set To Release On July 21, Rights Sold

Vijay Antony’s upcoming Telugu thriller Hatya has garnered significant attention in the industry, following the success of his recent directorial venture, Bichagadu 2. The film, which is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Kolai, directed by Balaji Kumar, features a talented ensemble cast including Ritika Singh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

With its gripping storyline centred around a murder mystery involving a model’s death, Hatya has generated high anticipation among audiences. Scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, the film showcases Vijay Antony in the role of a middle-aged detective, adding a new dimension to his versatile acting career.

Exciting news has emerged that two renowned distributors, Suresh Productions and Global Cinemas, have acquired the Telugu rights for Hatya. This collaboration marks another milestone for the distributors, who previously partnered for the Telugu version of the film Maamannan titled Nayakudu. Suresh Productions is also set to distribute another film, Her Chapter 1 starring Ruhani Sharma, adding to the audience’s excitement with multiple releases to look forward to.

The makers of Hatya on Twitter announced the prestigious involvement of Suresh Productions and Asian Cinemas in handling the AP and Telangana release of the film. This partnership reflects the confidence and trust placed in Vijay Antony’s work, further amplifying the buzz surrounding the project.