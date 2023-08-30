Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Fans Speculate New Film As Actor's Hand-Holding Post Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked the fifth anniversary of their film Geetha Govindam on August 15. To mark the occasion, Vijay shared pictures on his Instagram, where he was seen alongside Rashmika.

Interestingly, these pictures surfaced amid speculations about Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship status. There had been rumours about them dating, but in April this year, reports said that Rashmika had a fondness for Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. However, Sreenivas later clarified that these rumours were baseless. A video of Rashmika and Vijay from what seemed like a private outing also circulated on social media, leaving fans curious about their relationship. Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has publicly confirmed or denied the relationship.

Amid all this, Vijay took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of him holding a woman’s hand and captioned it, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special - announcing soon".

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate if it’s about a new film with Rashmika. Many even wondered if it’s Dear Comrade 2.

Sharing the photo and tagging both Vijay and Rashmika, one fan wrote, “Are you thinking what I am thinking" with many echoing similar sentiments.

Another fan wrote, “New movie announcement of Vijay and rashmika".