Vijay Devarakonda To Ram Charan, South Actors And Their Businesses

While being a movie celebrity comes with a full array of perks, it also has a risk element attached to it as one flop movie can cause a significant dent in your career. There have been many promising stars who faded into oblivion with time. That is why even many film stars do not depend on a cinematic career alone for a livelihood.

Many of them are also entrepreneurs, owning large businesses. Let us take a look at some actors from the South film industries who run successful businesses apart from acting.

Vijay Devarakonda

In addition to the BlackHawks Hyderabad conservatory team, Vijay also co-owns the theatre multiplex “AVD," the regional digital platform AHA and the film production company King of the Hill. He also has a streetwear clothing line called Rowdy.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu owns a film production company named G Mahesh Babu Entertainment which has produced films like Brahmotsavam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Tamannah Bhatia

In 2015, Tamannah Bhatia turned entrepreneur with the launch of her online jewellery store witengold.com.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna runs several restaurants in the city of Hyderabad and is also the co-founder of N3 Realty Enterprises.

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay owns several wedding halls in Chennai named after his mother- Shoba, his son - Sanjay and his wife - Sangeetha.

Ram Charan

TruJet is a Hyderabad-based airline that is owned by the RRR actor. Turbo Aviation, which manages aircraft maintenance and ground operations, includes the TruJet airline. Ram Charan is also the owner of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.

Shruti Haasan

Isidro, the production company owned by Shruti Hassan, specialises in short films, animated films and video recordings. Akshara Haasan, her younger sister, manages the business.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who appears in Bollywood films as well, is the owner of a wedding management company called The Wedding Factory.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has started a brand called Care & Cares. The actress started this baby and maternal nutrition brand where she sells everything from food to toys.

Rana Daggubati

In addition to being an actor in the entertainment industry, the Bahubali actor is a co-owner of CAA KWAN, a talent agency.