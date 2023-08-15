Vijay Deverakonda Adores Rashmika Mandanna In New Photo Amid Their Patch-Up Rumours; Fans React

Soon after the pictures were shared, Vijay and Rashmika fans reacted to it and called them ‘unexpected’. “This was totally unexpected ❤️ my heartbeat right now is raising," one of the fans wrote. “Let’s goooo❤️ goddd this the best thing that could ever happen," another comment read.

In the first picture, Vijay, Rashmika and Parasuram can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smile as they pose for the camera. In the second click, Vijay is seen adoring Rashmika. “So much happening todayyyy, 1) Happy Independence Day to all of us ❤️ 2) with these darlings because 5 years of #GeethaGovindam :))) 3) All set for #Kushi Music Concert ❤️ (sic)," the caption of Vijay’s post reads. Check it out here:

Vijay Deveramonda and Rashmika Mandanna are celebrating five years of their movie Geetha Govindam on Tuesday, August 15. On this special day, the Kushi actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with Rashmika. The two were also joined by the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram in the pictures.

Interestingly, Vijay’s pictures with Rashmika come amid their patch-up rumours. The two were rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, in April this year, E-Times reported that the Pushpa actress is ‘really fond of’ not Deverakonda but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. A source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that Rashmika was dating Sai. However, Sreenivas later broke silence on his dating rumours and called them ‘baseless’. Later, a video of Rashmika and Vijay from their ‘secret’ date went viral on social media and left their fans wondering if the two stars are together again. However, it should also be noted that neither Rashmika nor Vijay have ever confirmed or denied their relationship in public.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna also expressed her gratitude and praised Vijay Deverakonda as she celebrated five years of Geetha Govindam. “It’s already been 5 years? Waw. I still can’t believe it.. Thankyou everyone for accepting our film and showering it with so much love.. Till date I’ve been called as ‘Geetha madam’ hehe.. it’s feel so amazing and I am extremely grateful. Thankyou so much.. and of course it wouldn’t have been possible without my co-star Vijay and I am forever extremely grateful to Parasuram sir and the Geetha arts team for giving me and trusting me with the character of ‘Geetha’," she said.