Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur Attend A Special Puja Of VD13, Photos Go Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set to share the screen space together for the first time. They have been paired together for an upcoming South Indian project. A special puja was hosted to commence the shooting of the same. Mrunal shared a bundle of pictures from the same and also penned a heartwarming note which read, ‘The first step in a very exciting journey…It’s my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda. Can’t wait for the shoot to begin ✨"

Fans and well wishers dropped in congratulatory wishes for the fresh pairing. One of them wrote, “Woahhhhh this is BIG mrunu ❤️ Congratulations ." ‘This is gonna be a massive hit .’This new collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda brings together two powerhouse performers. The film is currently untitled and will begin shooting soon, with the actors having done tha mahurat of the film together recently.

Have a look at the photos:

Details regarding the title and plot of the film are currently under wraps and will be unveiled soon. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.