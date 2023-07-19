Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cuddle In Bed As They Tease Kushi Love Song Aradhya

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Kushi. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Vijay took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped a video to tease the film’s recently released romantic song ‘Aradhya’. In the video, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen cuddling in bed as they enjoy a peaceful sleep. “Find someone you can have this with," the text on the video read.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “My Kind of love ❤️ #Kushi kind of Love!" Watch it here:

Several fans reacted to the video and expressed excitement for the movie. “This is gonna rock," one of the fans wrote along with a red heart emoji. Another user simply commented, “Cannot wait!"

Kushi song Aradhya was released earlier this month. The song, composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab, is presented in multiple versions. In the Telugu rendition, it is sung by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada, with lyrics written by the film’s director, Shiva Nirvana. The Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, is in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal.