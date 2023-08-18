Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi Gets U Certificate

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming movie titled Kushi, helmed by director Shiva Nirvana. The preview and soundtrack of the film have generated considerable excitement among viewers.

Fans will now be pleased to learn that Kushi has undergone the censor procedures and got a U certificate, which is wonderful news for Vijay’s fans. Following the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu, Kushi becomes the second Vijay Deverakonda film to secure a family-friendly “U" certificate from the censor board.

With the release date approaching, the entire crew is currently engrossed in media interviews and promotional endeavours to further heighten the excitement among cinema enthusiasts. The anticipated chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in this romantic drama is likely to impress the audience.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda enthralled their fans at the Kushi musical concert on August 15. Their romantic dance performance captivated the audience. Leading up to the film’s premiere, Samantha and Vijay have been actively participating in interviews and events to promote the movie. This multi-lingual film is set to release in five languages.

Even considering Vijay Deverakonda’s recent performance, the film’s theatrical earnings have been settled at a level comparable to the concluding earnings of Geetha Govindam. This choice reflects the distributors’ and exhibitors’ belief in Kushi’s ability to resonate with viewers and restore the actor’s much-awaited box office triumph.