Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Fun Banter Leaves Fans Excited; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be soon seen together in an upcoming romantic drama titled Kushi. The film has been creating a lot of buzz after the trailer was released. Well, the lead actors have been promoting the film on all platforms. Keeping up with the trend, today Vijay shared a video on his social handle in which he was seen playing a game with Samantha. In no time, the video grabbed fans’ attention.

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda is seen making a video call to Samantha. When she picks up he tells her that he wants to play a game Knock Knock. At first, Samantha is not ready but then she is ready and they start. They are seen promoting Kushi in the video. Fans immediately start commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Hey vijay waiting for kushi." Another wrote, “So cute both of you."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.