Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Did You Know Actor Wanted to Become a Singer? 10 Facts Every ‘Rowdy’ Fan Should Know

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: Vijay Deverakonda has established himself as a prominent figure in the South film industry. He has gained recognition through his performances in films such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Liger, Yevade Subramanyam, and others. After making his acting debut with the film Nuvvila in 2011, Vijay has experimented with various genres and characters.

The actor has portrayed unconventional and diverse roles throughout his career, earning a significant fan following for his performances. However, beyond his on-screen persona, there are numerous fascinating aspects of his personal life that remain unknown to many.

From childhood to his love for fans, the actor’s life is full of fascinating stories that provide insight into his character and personality. So, as Vijay turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Lesser-known Facts

The son of a director from the Telugu film industry

Vijay Deverakonda comes from a family that is involved in showbiz. His father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, worked as a director for Telugu television. The name he is often referred to by

Whenever Vijay used to misbehave, his family members would address him by the nickname ‘Rowdy,’ which eventually became his permanent name. Fans adore it when he addresses them as ‘rowdies.’ Arjun Reddy, the film for which he is best known

While he started his acting career with the romantic comedy film Nuvvila in 2011, his fame skyrocketed after his appearance in Arjun Reddy. He completed the direction of a short film in only five hours

Besides his acting career, Vijay Deverakonda also ventured into filmmaking by directing a short film called Madam Meerena. He completed the project in a mere five hours, as part of an assignment. On his birthday, he sent trucks filled with ice cream to his fans

To celebrate his 29th birthday, the actor arranged for three trucks that were fully loaded with ice cream to be sent to his fans. The gesture was aimed at helping them cope with soaring heat. Love for fans

He holds a profound affection for his fans and his actions towards them are quite unique. For instance, on one occasion, he invited a lucky fan to accompany him to the Filmfare awards, and the duo wore matching attire. The fashion brand created by Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda launched his fashion brand ‘Rowdy Wear’ in 2018, which offers a range of clothing and accessories. The brand is known for its unconventional designs and promotes the idea of being ‘rowdy’ in a positive way. His aspiration in childhood was to pursue a career in singing

His childhood dream was to become a singer, and he had even attempted to learn classical music. Believes in method acting

Vijay Deverakonda attributes his success to his belief in method acting. In an interview, he mentioned that Konstantin Stanislavski, the founder of method acting, is one of his inspirations, and he often reads his books to help him stay focused. Tendency towards writing

Were you aware that he has been writing stories since the fourth grade? Vijay developed an interest in writing at a young age while studying at a boarding school, and it has remained one of his strengths till now.

