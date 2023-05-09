Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Liger, Kushi to VD12, Latest and Upcoming Movies of Telugu Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: If there’s one actor who can transform from an intense and dark character to a lovable and charming one with ease, it’s Vijay Deverakonda. With his dynamic on-screen presence and magnetic personality, he has become a household name and a heartthrob of millions in the Telugu film industry.

As Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday today, fans can’t wait to see him work his magic once again in his upcoming projects. So let’s take a closer look at what this versatile actor has in store for us, and join the rest of the world in raising a toast to his talent and charisma!

Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Latest Projects

Dear Comrade

The movie is an emotionally charged romantic drama that showcases Vijay Deverakonda’s versatility as an actor. It’s a gripping tale of love and revolution that connects with audiences across generations. With some powerful performances and an engaging storyline, Dear Comrade is a must-watch for anyone who loves romantic dramas with an emotional punch. World Famous Lover

The film features different love stories, with Vijay Deverakonda portraying a struggling writer, a passionate husband and other characters. Each story explores the complexities of love and relationships, with the actor delivering a powerful performance in each role. The film received mixed reactions from critics and audiences, but Vijay’s acting was highly praised. Liger

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda played the role of an MMA boxer in Liger. Although the film promised to be a thrilling action-packed adventure, the box office performance was mixed. Vijay Deverakonda’s powerful performance and the film’s stylish action sequences still managed to impress his fans. The film also featured Ananya Panday.

Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Upcoming Projects

Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reunite for their upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Kushi, set to release on September 1 this year. This will be the second time that the actors are collaborating, the first being in Mahanati. The movie promises to be a captivating love story and viewers are eager to see Vijay Deverakonda’s chemistry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen again. VD12

Most recently, Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film with director Gautam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey. Tentatively titled VD12, the movie features Sreeleela as the female lead and Vijay as a police officer. The movie was officially launched with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Although the cast details are under wraps, more information is expected to be announced soon.

