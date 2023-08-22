Vijay Deverakonda's Comment On Rajinikanth Sparks Controversy: 'Rajini Sir Can Have 6 Flops...'

Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Vijay Deverakonda's recent comment on Rajinikanth gets misconstrued.
Vijay Deverakonda's recent comment on Rajinikanth gets misconstrued.

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 12:48 IST

At a promotional event of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi being judged on hits and flops.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has sparked a controversy after his comments on Rajinikanth were misconstrued by the latter’s fans. At a recent promotional event of his upcoming film Kushi, Vijay defended “superstars" like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi when they get judged for delivering a flop.

At the event, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor shared that a few flops cannot shake the stardom of superstars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. “Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajini sir can have 6 flops back to back and come and do a film like ‘Jailer’ which does 500 crores. We just have to shut up and watch," Vijay said at the event.

Speaking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay said, “He can also give back-to-back flops, but if he meets a director with the right energy, he will come back with a sensation, just like he did with Sankranti. Chiru sir changed the industry. When he came, the kind of action that was there, the kind of dance that was there, and the kind of performance that was there, all changed entirely. He inspired many people to enter the industry."

Vijay’s hypothetical example didn’t go down well with Rajinikanth’s fans who wondered when their beloved star gave six back to back flops. One user wrote, “No flop movies… Darbar and Annaatthe were average movies." Another one said, “Stop talking so much. You don’t need to have an opinion on everything. And not sure this statement is even a compliment to Superstar."

However, Vijay’s fans came to his rescue. One fan posted, “So Tamilians don’t know the difference between ‘can have’ and ‘had’." Another one said, “You all should know the difference between ‘can have’ and ‘had’ and VD is not speaking negatively. He love’s Rajinikanth sir."

    • Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming movie titled Kushi, helmed by director Shiva Nirvana. The preview and soundtrack of the film have generated considerable excitement among viewers. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 1.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 12:41 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 12:48 IST
