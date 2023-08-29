Vijay Deverakonda Defends Liger Despite Box Office Failure, Calls It a 'Terrific' Script

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger was one of the most awaited movies. However, when it hit theatres in August last year, it left the audience disappointed. The film also failed to leave a mark at the box office. A year after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kushi. In a recent interview, the actor defended Liger and shared that even though all movies he has done so far had ‘terrific’ scripts, some of them did not go as planned.

“I know people won’t accept this statement, but honestly, I believe every script that I’ve chosen was terrific. It was the execution that didn’t go as planned. For instance, an inside joke between friends wouldn’t translate well to others if the delivery and timing weren’t on point. That’s exactly what happened with films like Liger, NOTA, and even Dear Comrade," Vijay said during a conversation with Cinema Express.

Advertisement

“I might have done things differently, for sure, including different strategies for promotions. Every story I picked could have been huge, but it just didn’t happen," the actor added.

The 34-year-old actor further talked about the ’emotional pressure’ he feels with each of his films and shared, “With every film I do, there’s a sense of emotional pressure because those who believe in my cinema want me to succeed. Of course, there’s the pressure of business too. I own a theatre and I know how the success or failure of films affects the ecosystem."