Vijay Deverakonda Hugs Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Kushi BTS Video, Fan Says 'Please Get Married'

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the romantic-comedy Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actor recently celebrated his birthday, on May 9, and a little celebration was put together on the sets of Kushi. Soon after, a video capturing Samantha singing “Happy Birthday" to Vijay went viral on the internet. On his birthday, the actor unveiled the first song from the film, titled Na Roja Nuvve, a soothing romantic number.

Now, the actor has taken to social media to share a reel where he can be seen spending cute moments with co-star Samantha on the sets of Kushi. From filming her secretly to giving her a warm hug – the video gives audiences a sneak peek into the chemistry one can expect to see between the two in the film. He captioned the reel, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn’t always realise it." Fans thronged to the comment section to gush over the reel couple. Check out the post here:

On his birthday, Samantha wrote a heartening birthday post. She wrote, “Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything."

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, following their previous work together in the film Mahanati. Vijay gained recognition for his performances in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, among others. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam, is also a part of the Indian installment of Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan.