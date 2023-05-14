Vijay Deverakonda Lands In TROUBLE Ahead of Kushi; Liger Exhibitors Hold Protests, Demand Refund

Although it is going to be a year since Liger was released and tanked at the box office, the failure of the film is not leaving Vijay Deverakonda alone just yet. The actor is currently filming his new film titled Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The first song titled Na Roja Nuvve was also released on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. While fans are already rooting for Vijay’s new film, Liger’s distributors in Telangana have set up a protest camp demanding the refund of the money they lost due to Liger.

According to Siasat.com, protest was held by Liger’s exhibitors and leasers on Friday at the Film Chamber in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The group protested against Liger and Vijay Deverakonda. It is claimed that Puri Jagannadh had promised to pay the exhibitors and leasers compensations for their losses but had requested for six months time.

With Kushi now eyeing a September release, it seems like distubuters felt it was the right time to demand their money from Liger’s makers. The report mentioned that a rally was started as part of the protest close to the Film Chambers in Hyderabad. The team of Liger is yet to react to the protest.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few other projects in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jana Gana Mana too. Last year, There were reports that Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours later. Jana Gana Mana is also directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.