Vijay Deverakonda Runs Away As 'Crazy' Fan Tries To Touch His Feet, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following and there is no doubt about it. However, a recent incident not only proved the Liger actor’s popularity but also left him shocked. During the event, Vijay Deverakonda was delivering a speech on stage when one of his die-hard fans rushed to touch the actor’s feet. Vijay, who was also left shocked by the fan approaching him, also ran away from the stage. Security personnel had to intervene to ensure Vijay’s safety. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it. While some expressed disappointment with Vijay Deverakonda running away from the fan, others urged actors to beware of ‘crazy fans’. “Ye Vijay kese react kr raha h," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Aisa bhi ky bhi ky Darna pair hi to pakad Raha bechara …hddd h yr kaise kaise log h." “OMG 🙄 only crazy fans like this exist in India," a third comment read. Watch the viral clip here: