Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dress As Groom and Bride In Kushi Title Track; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have now released the film’s title track. The music in the title track is composed, arranged and programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The lyrics of the song are written by Raqueeb Alam whereas it is sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The title track begins with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed as groom and bride respectively. It then shows the two romancing each other and their chemistry will win your heart. The song is surely the love anthem of the year.

In less than 24 hours of its release, Kushi title track is already inching close to the 2 million views mark on YouTube. Watch the video here:

This is the third song of the film released so far. Earlier this month, Kushi song Aradhya was also released. The song, composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab, is presented in multiple versions. In the Telugu rendition, it is sung by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada, with lyrics written by the film’s director, Shiva Nirvana. The Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, is in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal.