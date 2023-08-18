Vijay Raghavendra's Late Wife Spandana's Pics With Her Mother Viral

Spandana, the late wife of Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra died in Bangkok on Sunday night on August 6 due to low blood pressure and cardiac arrest, as per reports. Now, almost 12 days after the tragic loss, fans are reliving memories by sharing Spandana’s pictures online. In one such attempt, the pictures with her mother have now gone viral and fans cannot get enough of their uncanny resemblance to each other.

Check out the pictures below:

Advertisement

Several users liked the posts shared by the late Spandana Vijay’s fan page.

Besides this, Vijay also shared a heartbreaking post on his official Instagram account addressing his wife. He captioned the post, “Breathing you…chinna." Take a look:

Advertisement

Spandana, who hailed from Bengaluru, was the daughter of the reputed police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram. She tied the knot with Vijay in 2007 and the duo has a son named Shourya. Vijay Raghavendra, on the other hand, is a cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also died of a heart attack at 46.

Many celebrities attended Spandana’s funeral. However, one incident that caught attention was Kannada film superstar Yash holding Vijay in a tight embrace as the latter broke down during his wife’s funeral. The video was shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) and has been circulated since then.