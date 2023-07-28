Vijay Sethupathi Attends Kaliyamma Temple Festival In Viduthalai Co-star Soori’s Village

The Aadi month celebration took place at Rajakur village’s Kaliyamman temple, which holds significance as the birthplace of actor Soori. Minister Murthy graced the occasion as the esteemed guest, seeking blessings from Sami during the darshan, and later sharing a meal with the attendees.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi visited Rajakur village to be part of the festival and sought blessings from Sami at the temple. Following that, he made his way to Soori’s house. The news of his visit spread, and excited villagers gathered there, cheering and taking pictures with him as he arrived.

According to a recent interview, Soori expressed the strong connection he has with Vijay Sethupathi. He joyfully acknowledged the opportunity to work alongside such a skilled actor. Soori mentioned that both he and Vijay started their careers in the film industry simultaneously. He also fondly reminisced about the time when Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice for a scene in the movie Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu.

Soori, in the same interview, reportedly mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi advised him not to limit himself to just being a comedian but to explore various roles as an actor. Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards Vetrimaaran for selecting him for the lead role in a project, and Vijay Sethupathi was appreciative of this decision.