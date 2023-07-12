Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Teja Roped In To Narrate Maaveeran's Telugu And Tamil Versions

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming superhero film Maaveeran. The trailer of the film has left the audience and critics intrigued with its excellent editing job as it maintained the suspense throughout. Now, the actor has revealed that actors Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi have been roped in for the film but not as part of the star cast but as the narrator in Telugu and Tamil versions of the film, respectively. Sivakarthikeyan announced the news on social media as he expressed his gratitude to them.

Sharing the clip of the Maaveeran teaser, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “My dear brother Vijay Sethupathi, thank you for your kind gesture. So glad to join your voice in Maaveeran."

Advertisement

The Telugu version of the film is titled Mahaveerudu. Sivakarthikeyan even penned a special note for Ravi Teja as well. “Ravi Teja Sir, It’s a great pleasure to have your energetic voice in our film and thank you so much for your support to the Mahaveerudu team sir- Sivakarthikeyan," he tweeted.

Earlier it was rumoured that Dhanush has lent his voice to the film. His team, however, had denied all the speculations. Director Mysskin who plays a key role in the film revealed that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were approached for the voiceover but they declined the offer for unknown reasons.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Maaveeran is inspired by Rajinikanth’s film of the same title which was released in 1986.