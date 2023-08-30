Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Heartbreak Due To Jawan Co-star Shah Rukh Khan, 'I Loved A Girl But...'

Jawan marks the first ever collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan.
Jawan marks the first ever collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan.

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 20:59 IST

Vijay Sethupathi reveals that a girl he loved in high school had a crush on his Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

It is no news that Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate king of romance. And his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi agrees. At the music launch event of Jawan at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai, Vijay recalled his first heartbreak during high school and how Shah Rukh was responsible for it. Talking about it, he said, “When I was in school, I loved a girl but she was in love with SRK. I took revenge now after so many years by working with him."

Recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh, the Farzi actor said, “I met SRK in Melbourne. I was looking for the chair that mentioned my name and I found mine next to Shah Rukh. He complimented me and I was shocked! At the after-party, he told me that what I said about you was true. SRK treats people equally. I believe actors should treat people equally and the way Shah Rukh treats people is the most lovable trait."

He went on to say that he decided to be a part of the film because of director Atlee. “It is because of Atlee that I decided to work in Jawan. I usually like to discuss my work with directors and I could do it with Atlee. I love the way Atlee executed the film. I never expected it. It was only because of him that this film could take shape," he shared.

    • On a related note, pictures and videos shared by fans on social media from the pre-release event have gone viral. Not only did the audience witness Shah Rukh making a grand entry in his signature style but also dancing to 1 2 3 4 Get On the Dance Floor from Chennai Express with his co-stars Priya Mani Raj and Sunil Grover. The superstar will next fly to Dubai to unveil the trailer of the film at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

    Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of Jawan. It will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

