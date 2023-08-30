Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Heartbreak Due To Jawan Co-star Shah Rukh Khan, 'I Loved A Girl But...'

It is no news that Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate king of romance. And his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi agrees. At the music launch event of Jawan at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai, Vijay recalled his first heartbreak during high school and how Shah Rukh was responsible for it. Talking about it, he said, “When I was in school, I loved a girl but she was in love with SRK. I took revenge now after so many years by working with him."

Recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh, the Farzi actor said, “I met SRK in Melbourne. I was looking for the chair that mentioned my name and I found mine next to Shah Rukh. He complimented me and I was shocked! At the after-party, he told me that what I said about you was true. SRK treats people equally. I believe actors should treat people equally and the way Shah Rukh treats people is the most lovable trait."

He went on to say that he decided to be a part of the film because of director Atlee. “It is because of Atlee that I decided to work in Jawan. I usually like to discuss my work with directors and I could do it with Atlee. I love the way Atlee executed the film. I never expected it. It was only because of him that this film could take shape," he shared.