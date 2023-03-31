Vijay Sethupathi Slams Rohini Theatre for Denying Tribal Family Entry Into The Hall

Breaking News
In Jail for 1988 Road Rage Case, Navjot Singh Sidhu to be Released Tomorrow
The actor was speaking at the photo exhibition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Vijay Sethupathi strongly condemned the entire incident.
The Rohini Theatre in Chennai continues to draw flak for not letting in a tribal family, despite having tickets. The latest to condemn the incident is actor Vijay Sethupathi. He spoke at the photo exhibition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The exhibition, commemorating chief minister M K Stalin’s public life, was opened at Menenthal in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) to mark his 70th birthday. Rare photographs of the chief minister and his travels are on display at the exhibition, which is realistically portrayed by statues and models.

Vijay Sethupathi visited the exhibition. While talking to reporters, he said that after witnessing the entire exhibition, he was sure that all claims that CM Stalin had come to power through succession politics were false. He added that he had great respect for the Chief Minister.

Later, when reporters asked him about the staff not allowing the tribals who came to watch a movie at the Rohini Theatre in Chennai, he strongly condemned the entire incident. “This kind of oppression is totally unacceptable. The earth was created for all human beings to live together equally. We must stand up to whoever oppresses another human being", he said.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi donated 1000 books to Madurai Central Jail for the prison library project.

Special early-morning screenings of films starring big names are held at Rohini Theatre. It resembles nothing short of a funfair during the FDFS (first-day first shows) of films, complete with a DJ stand and cut-outs erected at the premises. A tribal family purchased tickets for Pathu Thala’s early morning show on March 30. The management team forbade them from entering. In a video, patrons are seen questioning the theatre staff member on why they are not being allowed inside the venue.

The tribal family was later permitted entry into the hall after the issue was brought up with the theatre management.

Pathu Thala is a 2023 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Obeli N Krishna. The film stars Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles.

