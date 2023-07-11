Vijay Sethupathi Spreads Love And Tomatoes, Offers Fresh Produce To Grateful Fans

The soaring prices of tomatoes in Tamil Nadu have been causing increasing distress to common people and even big restaurant owners. Recognising the community’s plight, a charitable event was organised in the Alandur area, where free tomatoes were distributed to housewives, thanks to the philanthropic efforts of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s fan club.

The event commenced with Tambaram Vicky, the president of the Chengalpattu Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club, inaugurating the function. Numerous supporters of Vijay Sethupathi enthusiastically gathered to contribute to the cause. Housewives in attendance were elated to receive free tomatoes in exchange for their participation, braving the long queues with unwavering enthusiasm.

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, the general public was finding it exceedingly challenging to afford this essential ingredient. The generous contribution of Vijay Sethupathi’s fan club came as a much-needed respite, allowing us housewives to extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them.

The incident has garnered immense public attention and garnered praise from all quarters. The selfless act of distributing tomatoes to the needy has resonated deeply with the people, symbolizing compassion and empathy during trying times.