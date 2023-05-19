Vijay Sethupathi To Lend Voice To Sanjay Dutt's Character In Leo's Tamil Version: Reports

The shooting of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second collaboration Leo is going at a brisk pace. The film is said to be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe featuring Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Vijay. As per recent reports, Vijay Sethupathi is speculated to lend his voice to Sanjay Dutt’s character in the Tamil version of the film. Earlier, the Farzi actor was expected to be part of Leo.

However, during a media interaction, Vijay Sethupathi refuted the reports of the rumour mills and simply stated them to be “untrue."

Another report by Pinkvilla has revealed the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film. It is said that the actor will be playing the role of Vijay’s father in the film. The source told the media portal, “Though the character is modelled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo." It is also said that Dutt has charged a big sum of around Rs 10 crore to be part of this gangster drama.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will essay the role of a gangster in his 40s who is staying in Kashmir, away from the mafia world by running a chocolate factory. However, the story of the films is still kept under wraps by the team.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is expected to wrap up its production stage by mid-July and will hit the big screens on October 19, this year. The makers will be going aggressive with the marketing in Hindi belts as well.

Apart from the lead actors, Leo has a stellar star cast including Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Matthew Thomas and Sandy, among others.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Rajinikanth will be joining hands for their next project, tentatively titled, Thalaivar 171.