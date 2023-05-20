Vijay Sethupathi's Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Co-Star Mathura Makes Big Revelation

During a recent interaction, Mathura was asked about her journey of being a part of Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. Talking on the subject, the actress revealed that she was born in Berlin to a German father and a Sri Lankan Jaffna Tamil mother. Mathura further shared that she started practising law after finishing her law degree in Germany.

Ever since she was a child, Mathura has been extremely immersed in the Tamil culture. She has been practising arts such as Bharatanatyam, Carnatic Sangeet, and Mridangam. After being done with her higher education in the Tamil language, the actress started working as a teacher at a Tamil school in Frankfurt. Moreover, Mathura has also tried her hands at modelling and has worked for some corporate clients in countries like Switzerland and London. Over and above this, Mathura has flaunted her acting skills in three German music videos. It was through these videos that Mathura came into the limelight and was offered Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir.

Being the daughter of a Sri Lankan mother, the actress was able to get in touch with the emotional aspects of the movie. The Vijay Sethupathi co-star is also certain that the film will not only entertain the audience but will also deeply move them.

About Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

Now, talking about Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Nivas Prasanna has scored the music for the movie. The film chronicles the journey of Kirubanadhi aka Punithan (Vijay Sethupathi), who visits Father Xavier’s church with a UK musician Jesse (Mathura). Originally believed to be a member of Jesse’s band, Punithan turns out to be unrelated to her. This revelation surprises Father Xavier.

Later on, even Jesse denies having any connection to Punithan. Following this, Punithan narrates his tragic tale as a Sri Lankan Tamil orphan, who has been raised by a church priest after his parents’ demise during an ethnic cleansing. While the priest wants to send him to the UK to study music, his plans come to a standstill after the Sri Lankan army attacks and imprison Punithan. Not aware of the priest’s passing away, Punithan still waits for his release.