Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming action film Leo is being shot at Kashmir over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude rocked Afghanistan and its impact was felt across some parts of north India which include Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi among others. The film’s team assured worried fans that everyone was safe and okay.

Seven Screen Studios, the makers of Leo, shared a GIF featuring comedian Vadivelu from the Tamil film Chandramukhi to inform fans that they were safe. “We are safe nanba! - Team #LEO (sic)," they tweeted.

Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for Leo after Master. It is expected to be another gangster film with high octane action scenes. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, and Priya Anand, among others.

The film’s Kashmir schedule is said to be wrapped up in a week, and the team will be returning to Chennai soon. Then the team will be having a short schedule in Chennai after a break. Following the Chennai schedule, the team will be heading to Hyderabad next as the climax sequence of the film has been planned to be filmed in the Ramoji Film City. A massive airport set is being erected in Hyderabad for the next schedule.

A couple of weeks ago, actor Sanjay Dutt joined the sets of the film. He plays the prime antagonist. The project marks his Tamil debut and will be his next major south release after last year’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Leo will be a gangster film, but it won’t be a part of the film universe he’s building. Popularly called LCU, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi.

