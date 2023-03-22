Home » Movies » Vijay Starrer Leo's Film Crew Shooting in Kashmir Safe Post Earthquake, Makers Inform

Vijay Starrer Leo's Film Crew Shooting in Kashmir Safe Post Earthquake, Makers Inform

Seven Screen Studios, the makers of Leo, starring superstar Vijay, informed fans on Twitter that they were safe after north India felt the tremors of the earthquake on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 13:59 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

Actor Vijay with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Actor Vijay with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming action film Leo is being shot at Kashmir over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude rocked Afghanistan and its impact was felt across some parts of north India which include Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi among others. The film’s team assured worried fans that everyone was safe and okay.

Seven Screen Studios, the makers of Leo, shared a GIF featuring comedian Vadivelu from the Tamil film Chandramukhi to inform fans that they were safe. “We are safe nanba! - Team #LEO (sic)," they tweeted.

Advertisement

Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for Leo after Master. It is expected to be another gangster film with high octane action scenes. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, and Priya Anand, among others.

RELATED NEWS

The film’s Kashmir schedule is said to be wrapped up in a week, and the team will be returning to Chennai soon. Then the team will be having a short schedule in Chennai after a break. Following the Chennai schedule, the team will be heading to Hyderabad next as the climax sequence of the film has been planned to be filmed in the Ramoji Film City. A massive airport set is being erected in Hyderabad for the next schedule.

A couple of weeks ago, actor Sanjay Dutt joined the sets of the film. He plays the prime antagonist. The project marks his Tamil debut and will be his next major south release after last year’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Leo will be a gangster film, but it won’t be a part of the film universe he’s building. Popularly called LCU, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bohni BandyopadhyayBohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Enter...Read More

first published: March 22, 2023, 13:59 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 13:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week