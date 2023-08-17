Vijay-starrer Leo's Song Naa Ready Crosses 100 Million Mark On YouTube

The eagerly awaited film Leo is all set to grace the silver screens on October 19, marking a special release on the occasion of Dussehra. As fans eagerly await the cinematic experience, they are embracing the captivating updates surrounding the movie. Adding to the excitement, the recently released single from Leo titled Naa Ready has taken the digital world by storm, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube within a month of its release.

The song has sparked a frenzy among fans, dominating social media trends and capturing the hearts of audiences. This achievement not only celebrates the song’s popularity but also showcases Vijay’s musical achievements. Remarkably, Naa Ready becomes the fourth lyrical music video to cross the 100 million view mark, following the success of Vijay’s previous hits like Ranjithame from Varisu, Vaathi Coming from Master, and the Arabic Kuthu song in Beast.

Sony Music South, the music label behind the single, proudly shared this milestone on their official Twitter account. They exuberantly captioned the news with, “Tow to tow-ing into the 100 Million club #NaaReadyHits100Mviews." The post was further shared on the Instagram page of the music director, Anirudh. The song, a collaborative effort featuring vocals by Anirudh, Vijay, and Asal Kolar, with lyrics by Vishnu Edavan, presents Vijay grooving to the foot-tapping beats composed by Anirudh.

The song’s popularity hasn’t come without its fair share of controversies. The music video faced scrutiny for depicting Vijay consuming alcohol and smoking. Critics argued that such scenes set a misguided example for fans and promote harmful behaviour. In response to the criticism, a police complaint was filed against the actor. However, the filmmakers acted swiftly, making necessary alterations and including a disclaimer to clarify the context of the smoking and drinking scenes.