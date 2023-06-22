Vijay To Dhanush, Know The Actors Who Came From Film Families

Over the past few years, South Indian cinema has been on the rise, with quality content being produced by all industries. Films like the Baahubali franchise, the KGF franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, etc. have been released on the pan-India level and have performed extremely well at the box office. These films have given the South Indian industry the recognition it deserves. Not only in India, films like RRR have also given global recognition to the industry after they won an Oscar in the Best Song category. There are various filmmakers in the industry who are making great content. Usually, the children of directors also become part of the industry in some way. Today, let’s look at the actors whose fathers were directors in the South Indian film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay: Popular South Indian film superstar Vijay is the son of the famous Tamil director SA Chandrasekhar. Vijay has made a name for himself in the industry. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his philanthropy.

Advertisement

Allari Naresh-Aryan Rajesh: Allari Naresh and Aryan Rajesh are the sons of the late director EVV Satyanarayana. Their father was a famous director in the Telugu film industry. Aryan Rajesh couldn’t establish him as the hero, but Allari Naresh has become one of the top actors in the industry.

Dhanush: Dhanush has mesmerised the whole country with his acting abilities in a lot of films. His father, Kathuri Raja, has also been a director in the industry.

Akash Puri: The young actor is the son of one of the most popular directors, Puri Jagannadh. He made his acting debut with Andhra Pori. He also worked under his father’s direction in Mehbooba. He was last seen in Chor Bazaar, directed by Puri Jagannadh.