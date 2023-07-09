Vijay Varma Calls GF Tamannaah Bhatia 'Cinema Goddess' As He Cheers Her For 'Kavaalaa' Song

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have finally gone public about their relationship post their Sujoy Ghosh’s segment together ‘Sex With Ex’ in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Since then, the adorable couple have left no stone unturned to greet their fans with their off-screen chemistry as evident from all the interviews in which they have appeared together. Since Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Rajnikanth’s Jailer and her song ‘Kavaalaa’ has already been doing wonders all over the internet, Vijay Varma turned cheerleader for his beau.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay Varma reposted the official music video of ‘Kaavalaa’ in which Tamannaah Bhatia shakes her leg with South megastar Rajnikanth. Cheering Tamannaah Bhatia and her performance on the song, Vijay Varma wrote, “This song is fire. Cinema God and Goddess."

Tamannaah had opened up about her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-star and why she chose Vijay as her partner. “I cannot enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings," she told Mojo Story.

Tamannaah continued, “I’m the happiest I have been. He is a wonderful human being and an equal partner. I think he has a lot of strong women in his life and I feel like that’s what it takes…when you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well. And that’s what I feel the younger generation needs to learn. We teach sons how to treat women instead of asking women how they should behave with men around them."