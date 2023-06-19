Vijay Varma Drops Very Flirty Comment On Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sexy Photo With Him

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, every once in a while they drop hints through cryptic posts. Following that trajectory, VIjay Varma on Monday had a cute reaction to a sexy photo with Tamannaah Bhatia.

When Vijay Varma was reacting to a Tamannaah Bhatia fan page’s post that itself had reacted to their Lust Stories photoshoot, his cute response left many netizens gushing. The original poster tweeted the picture with a caption, “She is everything. He is just Vijay." Meanwhile, Vijay Varma promptly replied with his tweet, “I kinda agree".

Netizens really liked his adorable response. One of them said, “Means, You are the Winner of Everything Sir ❤️". Another one tweeted, “You are in love ❤️💕". Someone else wrote, “If we see history, being Vijay is enough🍻". A fan also wrote, “okay that’s cute."

Last week, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India dropped four pictures from a shoot. In the first pic, Vijay Varma can be seen looking into the camera as his face is placed next to Tamannaah Bhatia’s heels, the slide following that saw the Darlings actor resting in Tamannaah’s lap. In a different snap, Tamannaah has kept her hands on Vijay Varma’s face. For the photoshoot, Vijay opted for a black blazer and grey shirt, Tamannaah exuded glamour in a black ensemble and minimal makeup. The caption of the post read, “Your tamannaah to watch this chemistry come to life has come true 😌 #LustStories2, arrives on 29th June, only on Netflix!".

In an interaction with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Vijay Varma spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy," the actor said.